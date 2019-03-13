Darrell Lee Lowery, 75, a resident of Evergreen passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16 from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Harvill officiating. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana will direct.

Survivors include: son: Warren Lowery, Evergreen; sister: Sandra Phillips, Georgiana; brother, James D. Lowery, Georgiana; grandchildren, Warren Lowery, Jr and Samantha Gabrielle Lowery, both of Evergreen.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 1 p.m. until service time.