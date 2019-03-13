Emory Allen Winn Jr. “Bro. Allen”, 66, of Greenville received his heavenly reward on March 4, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9 at Southside Baptist Church with Rev. Herbert Brown and Rev. Chris Ozment officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Burial followed in Spring Creek Cemetery. The family received friends on Friday evening, March 8 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church.

Allen was born Jan. 16, 1953 in Brunswick, Ga. to Emory and Mary Lou Winn. He met his wife, Susan Gibbs Winn and they were joined in marriage on Aug. 15, 1975 and were happily married for 31 years until Susan was called home in 2007.

Allen graduated high school from Glynn Academy, and received a Masters of Divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He was a pastor for many years. Prior to retirement he was Director of Missions for the Butler Baptist Association and previously the pastor of Spring Creek Baptist Church.

Allen was preceded in death by his wife, Susan, his parents and his brother Gary Winn.

He is survived by his three daughters, Melanie Stephenson (Stuart), Ashley Winn, and Robin Brooks (Andrew). His five grandchildren, Hunter, Mason, and Hayden Stephenson, Savannah Mills and Olivia Brooks, his sister Jackie Moody and many nieces and nephews.

Allen had a passion for God and serving God’s people. He was a great friend to many and he loved his family dearly. That friendship and great love will be missed.

Pallbearers: Stuart, Hunter, Mason and Hayden Stephenson. Andrew Brooks. Zachary Boone. Keith Hartley.

Honorary pallbearers: Stringer Pritchett, Kurt Auger, Marvin Hartley, George Waller, Jerry Perdue, WT Reeves, Jim Griffin, Lori Williamson. Butler County Ministerial Association.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alabama Disaster Relief, c/o Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions, P. O. Box 681970, Prattville, AL 36068-1970.