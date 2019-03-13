Fantasy Festival returns

BY MOLLIE S. WATERS

The Greenville Standard

The Alabama Medieval Fantasy Festival (ALMFF) is returning to Greenville on March 23 and 24.

“We will be four years old this March,” said ALMFF co-founder Nancy Ardoin, “and we are growing!”

According to Ardoin, participants at the event can expect to see a new stage with more stage acts.

“We will have more stage acts and three new acts that are musical performances,” said Ardoin, “plus we will two more comedy acts.”

Yet, many favorite acts are returning, including Friar Fennigan.

According to the ALMFF Facebook page, Friar Fennigan performs at many other venues as well.

“He’s the headline performer on the Ren-cruise this year as well!” states the Facebook page. “From the eyeball game to everyone-needs-a-frock, his show is not to be missed!”

Comedia del arte Mobile is also returning, and this year, they are bringing a portion of their movie project to faire

“Beyond the Myst: The Lost Years of King Arthur is a new interpretation of an ancient legend,” states the Facebook page. “When three friends took up the challenge, a new life was given to the legend of King Arthur.

“They began their project as a series of four novels. It has since blossomed into a community art project now known as the Beyond the Myst Movie.”

Ardoin also said the faire will host four new food vendors and four new local vendors as well.

Cost per ticket is $15 for adults, and $7 for children ages 6-16. Children five and under get in free.

Hours of operation this year are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day of the faire.

For more information, visit the ALMFF Facebook page or their website at http://www.almff.com/home.html.