Harold Clemmin Ingram, 82, a resident of Greenville passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9 from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Brogden officiating. Burial followed at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9 from Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Blountsville.

Survivors include: Martha Croley, Greenville; grandchildren, Alyesea (LeeLee) Norwood, Mattie Katherinie Norwood, Hunter Norwood, Gavin Norwood, Evan Norwood, Eli Norwood, Hynley Salter, Miley Salter, Brodie Salter, RJ Salter, and Conner Brogden.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 9 a.m. until service time. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.