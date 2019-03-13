Longbeards to host Hunting Heritage Banquet March 15

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The Camelia Longbeards sounds like a run off from the TV show Duck Dynasty, but rest assured they are not!

They are in fact the Greenville chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) with over three hundred members. The Camelia Longbeards chapter has been active for over eight years.

It may surprise you to know, in 2018, the combined Alabama state and local chapters spent over $379,000 in mission delivery projects.

Education scholarships have amounted to $20,000 of which the Camelia Longbeards award two $500 scholarships annually.

Alabama state and local chapters of the National Wild Turkey Federation have conserved almost 115,000 acres for hunting. They do everything from hosting youth hunts, sponsoring dove, deer, turkey seminars and trapping events, among a numerous list of other accomplishments.

The Camelia Longbeards host the Hunting Heritage Banquet annually and Chapter Chairman Ronnie Graddy said, “This event promises to be incredible with great food, fun, entertainment and I promise a great time for all.” The event includes both live and silent auctions and live entertainment provided by local artist Caleb Lucky this year.

Tickets are on sale now for the event which is March 15 at 6 p.m. at the Butler County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $55 per individual or $75 per couple. Ticket prices also include membership in the NWTF, a great meal, entertainment, and the chance to win great prizes.

If you would like more information on how to purchase tickets or how to become a member of the Camelia Longbeards, contact Ronnie Graddy 334-414-3076.