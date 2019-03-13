Mickles receives prestigious coaching award
Marcus Mickles, who is head coach of the Greenville High School varsity basketball team, recently received the Alabama Ref Sportsmanship Award. It goes to the coach and school that showed good outstanding leadership and a great attitude throughout the basketball season. Mickles said he was honored to receive the award, “I believe in holding our players and students accountable and that we always do our best to control ourselves on or off the court.” (Photo submitted)