ARTHUR WILLIAM MILLER

Arthur “Billy” William Miller, age 48, of Greenville, passed away Saturday, March 9, at a local hospital. A memorial service was held on Monday, March 11, at 11 a.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home with Brother Aaron Miller officiating and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Visitation was held one hour prior to the start of the service.

Mr. Miller wa preceded in death by his parents James and Martha Miller, and a sister Mary Nanette Pouncy.

He is survived by his sisters Ann (Wesley) Miller of Greenville and Sherry Prevett of Andalusia, along with numerous nieces and nephews.