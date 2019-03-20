Elvie Claire Reaves, 87, of Greenville died at her residence on Wednesday, March 13. The funeral service was held Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Ricky Crysell officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Burial followed at Buckaloo Primative Church Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Reaves is survived by two sons, Haywood Reaves of Greenville and Vernon Reaves of McKenzie, a brother Joe Burgans of Greenville, nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.