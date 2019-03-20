Mrs. Yvonne Mathers Deas, 90, a resident of Greenville died at Crowne Health Care on Monday, March 11.

A graveside service was held Friday, March 15 at 2 p.m. at Magnolia Cemetery with Brother Josh Carmicheal officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Born August 17, 1928, in Gulfport, Miss., Yvonne grew up in Coffeeville, Clark County, Ala., and graduated high school in 1946.

Yvonne married Chester Deas in 1953, moved to Moss Point, Miss. where they raised their children, Miriam (Mickey), Malcolm and Erin, and helped raise grandchildren Michele, Charlie, Chris and Lindsay. They retired and in 1992 moved to Greenville. Yvonne was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Greenville and then Little Sandy Ridge Presbyterian Church. She was a “Pink Lady” volunteer at Stabler Hospital for many years.

Her son Malcolm Deas; parents Earl and Bardee (Roberts) Mathers; and sisters Kathryn Huffstetter and Lucy Holland, preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, Chester L. Deas; children Miriam (Mickey) McMullen and Erin Laine (Bill); sister Miriam Best (Kanah); grandchildren Michele Lee, Charlie George, Chris Deas (Dee) and Lindsay Veloz (Carlos); great-grandchildren Carrie Beck, Lauren Eshliman, Hunter Lee, Avery Lee, Emmanuel Salame, Ruben Veloz, Isabella Veloz, Matteo Veloz, Brayden Deas, and Brody Deas.