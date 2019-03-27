Amy Lee Ledbetter, age 39, of Greenville, passed away Wednesday, March 20.

A graveside service was held on Monday, March 25, 11 a.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park with Brother Herbert Brown officiating and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directing.

She is survived by her children, Ryan Salter (Amy) and Jade Sirmon, all of Greenville; father, Aaron Ledbetter (Kathy) of Greenville; mother, Donna Dunn (Bill) of Jacksonville, Fla.; sister, Jamie Ledbetter-Taylor (Joe) of Dunedin, New Zealand; brothers Dwayne Fletcher and Steven Fletcher; grandmother, Janette Thompson of Jacksonville, Fla.; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.