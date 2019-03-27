Mrs. Janie Marie Chesser Lee, 76, a resident of Greenville passed peacefully at her home on Monday, March 18, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

The funeral service was held Wednesday, March 20 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Brother Darryl Pace and Brother Mike Moses officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Lee was preceded in death by her husband Leon Lee.

She is survived by her children John W. (Diane) Wood, Katrina Owens (Jimmy,Jr) Scruggs, and Kaye Owens (Jeff) Merrett: step-children, Ronnie (Kathi) Lee, Glenda (Tony) O’Connor, Angie (Jim) Oswald, Kim (Claude) Plant, and Kevin Lee; grandchildren, Wyatt Wood, Beckham Scruggs, Katlyn Scruggs, Nathan Scruggs, Taegan Merrett, Halston Merrett, and Saxon Merrett; along with numerous nieces, nephews , and extended family.

Mrs. Lee was born on Oct. 10, 1942 in Crenshaw County. Janie spent much of her time gardening, sewing, and loving her family and friends. Her work was devoted to helping special needs children, to include driving the special needs bus and working as an aide in the classroom.

She was an active member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading the Bible and spiritual devotionals. She enjoyed a long, happy marriage to her loving husband, Leon Lee. She is loved and will be dearly missed by the many friends and families lives she has touched.

Pallbearers were: Jeff Merrett, Jimmy Scruggs, James Coker, Jeremy Coker, Michael Powell, and Claude Plant.