Rose Marvin Cassady, born November 27, 1929, passed away in Sylacauga on Thursday, March 21, at the age of eighty-nine.

The family received friends on Monday, March 25, from 2-3 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 15 Church Street, Fort Deposit, AL 36032. The service followed with Rev. Eric Jackson, Rev. Bruce Coker and Rev. Curry Spoon officiating. Interment was at Myrtlewood Cemetery in Fort Deposit.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-two years, Carl (Pete) Cassady; parents James Edward (Jack) Marvin and Louise Norris Marvin; and her sister and brother-in-law, Jacqueline (Jackie) Marvin Cooper and Oliver Glenn Cooper.

She is survived by daughters Teresa Cassady Offord and husband John; and Tracey Cassady Smith and husband Ken; sister-in-law, Nell Cassady Heartsill; brother-in-law Henry Neal Cassady and several nieces and nephews

She was the Valedictorian for the Hayneville High School class of 1947 and spent her work life in bookkeeping and office management.

Rose was a long-time member of Bethel Baptist Church in Fort Deposit where she served as church secretary/clerk for forty-six years.

She will be remembered for her love of God, family, church, and Fort Deposit. And, most importantly for her spectacular banana pudding! Rose loved to sew, crochet, watch Auburn football and play dominoes. (She was a cut-throat domino player.)

A special thanks to the caregivers at Sylacauga Health and Rehab who helped care for Rose during the past two years and to the ICU Department of Coosa Valley Medical Center who cared for Rose in her last few days.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bethel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 261, Fort Deposit, AL 36032.

Pallbearers were Taylor Cooper, Tyler Cooper, Fred Davison, Eric Ellis, Robert Hunter, and Ben Walker.