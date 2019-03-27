Wrecks on I-65 claim two

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

A single vehicle crash at mile marker 119 on Interstate Highway 65 in Butler County claimed the life of Cameron Matthew Carlson, age 62, when the 2016 Nissan Altima he was operating left the roadway and struck a pine tree. Carlson, from Baldwin County, was traveling northbound and crashed Tuesday, March 19 around 7:50 a.m.

In an unrelated crash, which occurred Thursday, March 21 at 1:15 a.m., Isaiah Wilson, 75, of Elgin, S.C., was killed when his 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche was struck by a tractor trailer driven by James Bourgeois, 48, of River Ridge, La. The crash occurred on I-65 at the 113 mile marker in Butler County.

Both wrecks are still under investigation according to press releases from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Highway Patrol/Troop B.