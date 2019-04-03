Camellia City Fest a hit

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

Downtown Greenville was abuzz Saturday, with the return of the 5th annual Camellia City Fest.

The event drew hundreds. Those in attendance enjoyed plenty of festival food, live entertainment, vendors galore and fun for the whole family with face painting jumpy houses, a balloon artist, and games for kids to enjoy.

The event was host to 50 vendors, displaying arts and crafts, custom-made knives and artifacts, jewelry, pottery, apparel, home décor, and much more.

The downtown park area featured a variety of concessions, such as hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, nachos, boiled peanuts, cupcakes, smoothies and Italian ice, and funnel cakes.

The crowd enjoyed live entertainment by local artists Rosie Till and Curk Mosley with Two of a Kind, followed by country music singer/songwriter Brooke Brown of Lenox. Local artists Ben Norman, Steve Norman, and Chad Edwards capped the evening with a crowd pleasing performance.

“This year’s event was a huge success,” said Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce (GACOC) executive director Tracy Salter. “We couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful day to hold an event. Downtown was filled with residents and visitors and there was truly something for everyone at the event.”

Salter expressed thanks to several people that made the event possible. “A special thank you to Courtney Neese, GACOC assistant, the City Fest committee, the Camellia Girls and Chamber Pages, the City of Greenville, the Greenville Police Department, Q94, and to all who played a role in making this year’s event the best ever. Also, a huge thanks to the event sponsors: Butler Farmers Co-Op; Jay Peanut Farmers Co-Op; Greenville Pediatrics; Blush Beauty Boutique; Holiday Inn Express; ASE Credit Union; and the Butler County Commission.”