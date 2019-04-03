Carolyn O. Pettie, 75, a resident of Greenville and formerly of Georgiana passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Randy Harvill and Rev. Tyre Bowen officiating. Burial followed in Brooks Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Survivors include: sons: Ron (Teresa) Bass, Pigeon Creek, Ala., Monte (Paula) Bass, Georgiana, and Brian Pettie, Birmingham; sister: Jane Habeggar, Niceville, Fla. Carolyn is also survived by seven grandchildren.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Monday, March 25 from 6-8 p.m.

