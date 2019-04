Glenn Lawrence Perigren, Jr., 60, a resident of Greenville died on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Mr. Perigen was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Lawrence and Dorothy Bradford Perigen.

He is survived by his sister, Deborah Taylor (David); brother, Steve Perigen; niece, Jennifer Martiny (Andrew); nephew, Christopher Taylor, and many friends.

The family will hold memorial services at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com.