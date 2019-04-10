JONH HENRY MCCALL

John Henry McCall, 82, a resident of Georgiana, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at his residence.

A Memorial Celebration of Life Service was held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Ricky Crysel officiating.

Survivors include: daughters, Crystal McCall, Greenville, and Alice Atchison, Georgiana; step children, John Blackerby III, Montgomery, Vicki Steele, Georgiana, Kathy Burk, Gordon, and Joey Hancock, Gordon; sister, Elizabeth McCall, Mobile.

John Henry is also survived by 16 grandchildren. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 2 p.m. until service time.