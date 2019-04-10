Mrs. Nell Cassady Heartsill, 85, a resident of Greenville, died on Friday, March 5, 2019.

The funeral service was held Monday, April 8 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Burial followed at Perdue Cemetery. Visitation was held from 10 -11 a.m. Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed.

Mrs. Heartsill was preceded in death by her parents, J.C. and Nell Cassady; brothers, Pete Cassady and James Cassady and sister-in-law’s, Rose Cassady and Gladys Cassady, and Hedy Cassady.

She is survived by her daughter, Richie H. Hester of Greenville; son, James Carter Heartsill of Greenville; grandchildren, Heather Jayroe, Brad Heartsill and Shaye Heartsill; great-grandchildren, Tyler Jones, Hannah Jayroe, Austin, Nathan and Riley Heartsill; brother, Henry Neal Heartsill; sister-in-law, Magdaline Grant of Honoraville, and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antioch East Baptist Church, 2303 Old Stage Rd., Greenville, AL 36037.

