Vietnam vets invited to share oral history

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Vietnam veterans are invited to participate in an officially endorsed Alabama Bicentennial project promoted by Auburn High School (AHS).

Since 2014, Blake Busbin, the AP US History teacher at AHS, and his students have led the AHS Project. It is an effort to honor veterans through preserving their history.

They have interviewed 276 veterans to date, collected several hundred photographs for the Wall of Faces initiative, and hosted a Welcome Home ceremony for Vietnam veterans in the Auburn area.

They are inviting veterans from communities across the state to participate in their 2019 veteran oral history interviews as part of month-long study of the Vietnam War.

The interviews are set to occur on Friday, April 26 at the AHS library. Sessions are planned for 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Family members are welcome to attend and sit in on the interview.

The interviews have been officially endorsed by the Department of Defense Vietnam War Commemoration. An audio-recorded copy will be given to each participating veteran and also archived in the Library of Congress Veterans History Project.

Participating veterans will also be presented an official Vietnam War commemorative lapel pin.

Busbin stated, “Prior to leading the interviews, students participate in an in-depth study of the Vietnam War and work alongside Auburn University historians to ensure that they lead successful interviews.

“Questions are crafted and shared beforehand to allow veterans flexibility in choosing memories and stories that they wish to share. To ensure an intimate environment, interviews are led by a group of two to three students rather than in a large audience.”

For more information contact Busbin at wbbusbin@auburnschools.org or by phone at 334-887-2120 (school) or 404-372-8755 (cell).