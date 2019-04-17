2 caught, theft ring exposed

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

A pair of locals are now in the Butler County Correctional Facility (BCCF) after having been arrested for burglary and theft in a string of crimes across at least three counties.

Chad Oliver Goodwin, age 36 and from the Pigeon Creek community, was arrested on Monday, April 8 and has been charged with numerous counts of theft and burglary by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and the Greenville Police Department (GPD).

Ashely Dawn Shirley, age 32 and from the Pigeon Creek community, was arrested on Thursday, April 11 and has also been charged with numerous counts of theft and burglary by the BCSO and GPD.

GPD Chief Justin Lovvorn issued a statement Wednesday, April 10 stating, “The Greenville Police Department and Butler County Sheriff’s Department have been working together to investigate a series of residential burglaries and thefts that have occurred between March 20th and April 7th, 2019.”

According to Lovvorn the GPD investigated three house burglaries and one trailer burglary during that time in which there was over $35,000 in appliances and cabinets stolen. “Investigators processed each scene and gathered evidence to aid in developing a suspect,” stated Lovvorn.

Lovvorn continued in his statement, “On April 8, 2019, law enforcement received a tip in reference to the burglaries about where the stolen property was located. Investigators from both Greenville PD and Butler County Sheriff’s Department responded to investigate the tip.”

Investigators were able to match property at the location to property that had been reported stolen from the burglaries. They were also able to locate a suspect, Goodwin, who was in possession of the stolen property.

After Goodwin was brought in for questioning he was charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft by the GPD and BCSO.

Shirley was also brought in for questioning by the BSCO, then arrested a few days later, and faces multiple burglary and theft charges by the BSCO and GPD.

Luverne and Troy Police Departments were contacted and they sent investigators to Greenville. They are expected to place multiple felony charges on the suspects as well.

The investigation is still ongoing according to Lovvorn and Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond. Both the BCSO and GPD expect to make further arrests as the individual cases are investigated.

Lovvorn stated, “I would like to thank the public for their help and support of their local law enforcement. It may only take one concerned citizens tip to help put all the hard work and effort that investigators invest in a crime scene to pay off.

Bond reiterated Lovvorn and stated of citizen involvement, “They are our eyes and ears. We work as hard as we can, but if the public helps us out we can do a better job and get more accomplished.

Goodwin is being held on a $150,000 bond. Shirley is being held on a $75,000 bond. Both are still being held at the BCCF.