Mary Page Dorriety, 93, a resident of Georgiana passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13 from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gayle Woodard officiating and Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements. Burial followed in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Ina Page; sister, Grace Rigsby; brothers, E. J. Page, Clifford Page, and Harold Page.

Survivors include: son, Thomas Dorriety, Georgiana; step daughter, Linda Kingos, New York; grandsons, Jake Neisis, Arizona and Kyle Dorriety, Repton.

Mary is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 10 a.m. Saturday until service time.