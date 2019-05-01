J.D. Tolbert, 71, a resident of Georgiana passed away Friday, April 19, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 22 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Ricky Crysel officiating. Burial followed in Buckaloo Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Survivors include: wife, Bonnie Tolbert, Georgiana; daughters, Misty Tolbert, Greenville, and Jennifer Brooks, McKenzie; sons, Jonathan (Sania) Tolbert, Georgiana, Troy Reaves, Georgiana, and Adam Reaves, Texas; brothers, Max Tolbert, McKenzie and Marvin Tolbert, Georgiana.

J.D. is also survived by 17 grandchildren and a great grandchild along with a number of nieces and nephews.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family or a charity of choice. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.