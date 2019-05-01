On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

The 2019 NFL was held in Nashville from April 25-27. Nick Saban who is considered the best recruiter ever, and this year’s draft proves it, with Alabama having three players drafted in the first round.

Alabama had a total of 10 drafted this year. Saban’s first season was 2007. In that year’s draft, Alabama did not have a player drafted. It was the first time since the 1970 draft.

In 2009, Alabama had one first round choice and a total of four draft picks. In 2010, there were two first round picks and a total of seven picks and a national championship.

In 2011, there were four first round picks, and a total of five picks and a national championship. In 2012, there were four first round picks and a total of nine picks and a national championships.

In 2013, there were three first round draft picks with a total of eight draft picks. The seniors drafted played on three national championship teams.

Juniors drafted played on two national championships. In 2014, there were two first round draft choices with a total of eight draft choices. In 2015, there was one first rounder with a total of seven being drafted. The seniors played on two national championships, one for underclassmen.

In 2016, there was one first rounder and a total of seven drafted. The seniors played two national championships. Underclassmen played for one national championship.

In 2017, there were four first round draft choices and a total of ten drafted with one national championship.

In 2018, there were four first round choices with a total of 12 drafted and two national championships.

In 2019, there were three first round draft choices. The seniors played for two national championships. The underclassmen played one national championship.

The point of the article is you have to have players to win national championships. The players that were drafted put Alabama on a collision course to win national championships.