Mrs. Rosalie Walters, 87, of Madison passed away on Sunday, April 22, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her Husband, Herman W. Walters of Greenville.

She is survived by daughter, Debra A. Walters of Madison; son, Michael W. Walters and his wife, LoriAnn of Derry, N.H.; granddaughters; Aimee M. Walters of Cranston, R.I., Lauren R. Abbott and her husband Chris of Nottingham, N.H., and her beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Mrs. Walters was held at Spry Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 23 from 6 – 8 pm. Services were held at Spry Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 24 at 2p.m. with burial following in Huntsville Memory Gardens.