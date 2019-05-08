Funeral services for Cynthia Gail Dillard were held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church. Burial followed in the churchyard cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memory: mother, Luenell Peterson; friend, Johnny Lee Harris; daughter, Aaleah Scott; sons, Darrell Greene, Herbert and Nathan Dillard; grandchildren, Dante, Darrion, Alyssa, Nathan Jr., Kayson, and Saoirse; brothers, Gene and Randolph (Indiana) and James (Michigan); sisters-in-law, Mary and Clara, Greenville; aunts/uncles, Fannie Mae, Jewel, Jim (Florida) and Larry (Maryland); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.