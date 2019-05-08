Greenville city league ball recap

| | 0

Little league ball is in full swing and the bats were hot last week with 20 homeruns being recorded.

Ann Knox McLendon, Alyssa Cauthen, Gracen Finklea, Fields Rogers, Donovan Works, Braxton Hartley, Whit Holly, Brayden Young, Kemper Waters, Sandrel Williams, Layla McCall, Lela Mansman, Jordan Davison, Isaiah Elliot, Cooper Mount, Braiden Mitchell, Jackson Black, Tyrese Jackson, and Nate Simmons all hit a homerun. Brayden Young was the big swinger with two homeruns.

 

Dixie Darlings     April 29

Ball Hawgs           7              vs            Firecrackers        6

Ball Hawgs           14           vs            Knockouts           12

 

Dixie Mite           April 29

Rays       5              vs            Dodgers               3

Angels  4              vs            Red Sox                2

 

Dixie Minors       April 29

Cardinals              12           vs            Orioles  3

Marlins 11           vs            Cubs      2

 

Dixie Ozone        April 30

Red Sox                9              vs            Angels  5

Angels  6              vs            Rangers                0

Forfeit

 

Dixie Ponytails   April 30

Krushers              15           vs            Dynamite            14

Showtime           18           vs            Challengers        1

 

Dixie Angels       April 30

Shockers              7              vs            Diamond Sluggers            6

Diamond Sluggers            10           vs            Explosion             7

 

Dixie Mite           May 2

Red Sox                6              vs            Dodgers               3

Rays       9              vs            Astros   3

 

Dixie Minors       May 2

Cardinals              4              vs            Mariners              3

Orioles  7              vs            Cubs      6

 

Dixie Ponytails   May 2

Showtime           16           vs            Krushers              1

Posted in Sports

Leave a Comment