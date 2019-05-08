Greenville city league ball recap

Little league ball is in full swing and the bats were hot last week with 20 homeruns being recorded.

Ann Knox McLendon, Alyssa Cauthen, Gracen Finklea, Fields Rogers, Donovan Works, Braxton Hartley, Whit Holly, Brayden Young, Kemper Waters, Sandrel Williams, Layla McCall, Lela Mansman, Jordan Davison, Isaiah Elliot, Cooper Mount, Braiden Mitchell, Jackson Black, Tyrese Jackson, and Nate Simmons all hit a homerun. Brayden Young was the big swinger with two homeruns.

Dixie Darlings April 29

Ball Hawgs 7 vs Firecrackers 6

Ball Hawgs 14 vs Knockouts 12

Dixie Mite April 29

Rays 5 vs Dodgers 3

Angels 4 vs Red Sox 2

Dixie Minors April 29

Cardinals 12 vs Orioles 3

Marlins 11 vs Cubs 2

Dixie Ozone April 30

Red Sox 9 vs Angels 5

Angels 6 vs Rangers 0

Forfeit

Dixie Ponytails April 30

Krushers 15 vs Dynamite 14

Showtime 18 vs Challengers 1

Dixie Angels April 30

Shockers 7 vs Diamond Sluggers 6

Diamond Sluggers 10 vs Explosion 7

Dixie Mite May 2

Red Sox 6 vs Dodgers 3

Rays 9 vs Astros 3

Dixie Minors May 2

Cardinals 4 vs Mariners 3

Orioles 7 vs Cubs 6

Dixie Ponytails May 2

Showtime 16 vs Krushers 1