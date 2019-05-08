Jennie Meade Grimes Hawthorne, age 102, a resident of Camden, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her home.

Funeral Services were held Monday, April 29, at Camden Baptist Church. Visitation began at 10 a.m. with funeral services at 11 a.m. with Reverend Chris Wells officiating and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home Directing. Burial followed at the Camden Cemetery.

Miss Jennie Meade, as she was known to everyone, was born Feb. 1, 1917, in Pine Apple. She graduated from Moore Academy and Alabama College (University of Montevallo).

While in college she enjoyed playing tennis. Upon graduation, she moved to Camden where she became a third-grade teacher and taught generations of students.

She taught for a total of 45 years, first at Wilcox County High School and later at Wilcox Academy. Miss Jennie Meade was the recipient of the Simpson Foundation’s Educator of the Year Award. She was a long-time member of Camden Baptist Church.

After retiring in 1983, she cherished the time she got to spend with her granddaughters. She also enjoyed visits from friends, relatives and former students. Miss Jennie Meade was very blessed to have spent her 100th, 101st, and 102nd birthdays at home surrounded by Family and friends while receiving hundreds of cards, letters, and messages.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Grimes and Rebecca Abigail Stone Grimes; husband, George Lee Hawthorne Sr.; sister, Marjorie Grimes Kyzar (James); and nephew, Allan Grimes Kyzar.

She is survived by her son, George Lee Hawthorne Jr., Daphne; daughter-in-law, Patricia Higbee Hawthorne, Daphne; granddaughters Jennie Meade Hawthorne Nelson (Noah) of Frankfort, Ky.; and Margaret Lee Hawthorne of San Francisco.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and deep appreciation to Brenda Smith Abram, her primary caretaker and friend for the past twenty-one plus years, for her dedication and loving care.

The family would also like to extend special thanks to Dr. Sumpter Blackmon, and caretakers Lurline Gant, Eula Pettway, Lakesha Harris and the nurses and staff at Comfort Care Hospice.

Active Pallbearers will be Max Baggett, John Dale, Ricky Jones, James H. Kyzar, Noah Nelson, Phil Parker, and Jack Smith.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Harry Anderson, Dr. Sumpter Blackmon, Peyton Burford, John Cook, Harold Grimes, Alvin G. Stone, and Melvyn Stone.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Camden Baptist Church, 300 Broad Street, Camden, AL 36726, the Camden Cemetery Fund, PO Box 518, Camden, AL 36726, or the Wilcox Health Foundation (J. Paul Jones Hospital), 317 McWilliams Ave., Camden, AL 36726.