Maraman name Junior High State Rodeo Champion

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The Alabama Junior High State Rodeo Finals were held April 19 – 22 in Rainsville.

Ethan Maraman is the fourteen year old son of Melvin Maraman and grandson of Albert and Lucille Maraman of Georgiana.

Ethan won his second straight Chute Dogging (Jr. Steer Wrestling) State Junior High Championship in the Cinch Division at this year’s State Rodeo Finals. Ethan placed third in Tie Down Roping and has qualified for his second trip to the Junior High National Rodeo Finals held in Huron, S.D.

Ethan was Alabama’s reining Junior High All-Around Cowboy, Junior Steer Wrestling and Breakaway Roping Champion. He represented Alabama at last year’s National Cinch Finals held in Huron, where he competed against over a thousand competitors from forty plus states and the countries, Canada, Australia and Mexico.

Ethan attends Hooper Academy where is a member of the junior high basketball team and a member of the Junior National Honor Society.

Ethan’s 16 year old brother, Hayden, finished the 2016-17 Cinch Rodeo Season competing at the Cinch National Finals Rodeo in Lebanon, Tenn.

There he ended the National Finals in the top 10 National Championship standings and top 10 for National Rookie of the Year. Cowboy runs in the family.