On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

The 22nd Achiever Award Banquet was held at the Wendell Mitchell Conference Center on the Lurleen B. Wallace Community College (LBWCC) Greenville Campus.

Keith Taylor is the creator of this award. The Idea started when Taylor observed two young men from different schools playing summer baseball.

One attended Georgiana, the other attended Fort Dale. The Georgiana player came to practice after practicing football. The player from Fort Dale said he played football also.

After the game, Taylor was watching the ten o’clock news. The sports report came on. The Jimmy Hitchcock winner’s, were mentioned. Taylor went to see Greg Fuller and Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon. They said it was a great idea. That got the ball rolling.

The first speaker was Alabama State Coach Ron Dickerson in 1998. The first winners were Krista Till and Drew Nelson.

The speaker for this year was Lemanski Hall. Coach Hall played at Alabama from 1989 to 1993. Hall started at outside linebacker on the 1992 National Championship Team. Hall was drafted by the Houston Oilers and played with several other teams in the NFL before retiring in 2002.

He entered on the high school level in Tennessee. Along the way did an internship with the NFL. In 2015 became a defensive analyst with Clemson for three seasons before being hired as the defensive ends coach.

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney and Hall were teammates at Alabama. I hope the nominees and young people listened closely to Coach Hall’s speech, God and perseverance will take you a long way.

Congratulations to this year’s winners Tiffany Giddens of Georgiana School and Ja’Bez Sims of Greenville High School.