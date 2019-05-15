James Roy Colquitt, 92, of Seale, died at East Al. Medical Center Wednesday, May 1, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. (EST) on Friday, May 3 at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, Cottonton, with Rev. Steve Van, Sr. officiating according to Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City.

A committal with U. S. Navy honors followed in the Church cemetery. Mr. Roy laid in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

Mr. Roy, also known by many as Uncle Roy, was born in Needmore, son of the late Henry Colquitt and Grace Courington Colquitt. He was a proud U. S. Navy veteran of WWII, serving as a gunner on an LST near the Coast of Japan.

After the war he joined the Alabama Department of Conservation and retired after 33 years as the Conservation Officer on the Butler County WMA. Always active, he then joined the Corcoran Family Farm as a Cattle Man retiring after 25 years with them.

Mr. Roy was also an Honorary member of the Jackson Barracks Military Museum in New Orleans. His wisdom, memories and influence will continue to impact future generations in a positive way.

Mr. Roy was also preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary Gleaton Colquitt, a daughter, Joyce Chambers and a grandson, James Stephen Mason.

Survivors include his loving and devoted daughter, Barbara Collette (David), Seale; two sisters, Nell Falbo, Orlando, Fla. and Chris Johnson, Columbus, Ga.; two grandsons, Cameron Hayes Collette (Cindy) and Chad Mason (Teresa); three great-grandchildren, Hannah Collette, Izzy Belton and Evan Belton; his adopted families, the Richardson’s and the Corcoran’s; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends also survive.