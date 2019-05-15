On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

This week I will discuss the records of the opponents of the four teams that played in the 2018 College Football Playoff.

For Alabama, they played #4 LSU (10-3), #18 Miss. State (8-5), Citadel (5-6), Auburn (8-5), #4 Georgia (11-3), Oklahoma (12-2), and Clemson (15-0). Alabama’s opponents’ record before the playoffs was 42-22. After the playoffs, the opponents’ record was 69-24.

Clemson played teams that finished at 2-10, 7-5, 8-5, 7-6, 7-7 and 12-1. Their combined record before the playoffs was 36-34, after 57-37.

Notre Dame played Teams with records of 9-5, 5-7, 8-5, 10-3 and 5-7. Their combined record before the playoffs was 37-27, after 49-27.

Oklahoma played teams with records of 5-7, 7-7, 3-9, 8-4, and 10-4. Their combined record before the playoffs was, 33-31, after 45-32.

I see Alabama, Clemson, and Oklahoma most likely making it back to the playoffs. I don’t think Notre Dame will. It will be interesting to see.