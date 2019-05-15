Mr. Vivian Bibb Sells, 91, a resident of Robertsdale and formerly of Greenville died Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

The funeral service was held Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Brother Mike Phillips officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Sells was preceded in death by his wife, Voncile McNaughton Sells; son, Kenneth B. Sells and brother, James V. Sells.

He is survived by his sons, Greg Sells of Robertsdale and Chris Sells (Joyce) of Greenville; grandchildren, Brandon Sells, Nicole Dixon, Mac Sells, Dylan Sells all of Mobile, Hannah Sells of Greenville, Julianna Sells and Scarlet Sells both of Robertsdale; sister, Violet Richardson of Virginia; brother, Glen Sells of Mobile, and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

Mr. Sells was born Nov. 11, 1927 in the Providence Community in Butler County, Alabama and later moved his family to Mobile in 1953. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1948 until 1949 and also in the United States Army from 1951 until 1953.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com