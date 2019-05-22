Joseph Lane Brown, 78, died at his home Sunday, May 12, 2019.

The funeral service was held Thursday, May 16 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Brother Greg Swanner officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Visitation was held Wednesday, May 15 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

“Lane” graduated from Greenville High School in 1959. Following graduation, in 1960, he married Linda Faye Branch, also of Greenville. They enjoyed 52 years of marriage before Linda’s passing in 2012.

Lane worked for Western Auto just after graduation. He then was employed by Rheem Manufacturing (formerly Acme), with a short stint at Thermal Components, before finishing his 42-year working career with Rheem as a SR. Product Engineer.

Lane also served six years in the Army National Guard, with one of his most notable experiences being his service during the Selma to Montgomery March.

Lane and Linda lived many years in Greenville, before moving with his job to Fort Smith, Ark., where they lived for more than 30 years. In Greenville, Lane was a member of Oak Grove Methodist and Liberty United Methodist churches.

In Fort Smith, Lane was a member of Goddard United Methodist Church. Lane relocated back to Greenville in 2012.

Lane enjoyed doing projects, fixing broken things and anything Linda liked. When he came back to Greenville, he enjoyed his time with his sisters and brother, as well as reconnecting with treasured friends and family.

In addition to his wife, Lane was predeceased by his parents, Francis Noel and Katie Lane Brown and sister, Ruth Bailey of Greenville.

He is survived by his two sons, Terry Lane Brown, his wife Kathy and daughters Noel and Perrin of Montgomery, and Marc Austin Brown, his wife Robin and daughter Ashton, son Caleb and daughter Shelby of Marietta, Ga.

He is also survived by his sister Martha Pettit of Montgomery and brother Jeff Brown and his wife Cathy of Greenville. Lane also enjoyed the love of many nieces and nephews.

