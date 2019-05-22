Quindario Lee signs with Central Michigan

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Quindario Lee, who is a senior at McKenzie School, signed a letter of intent to play football for the Central Michigan University Chippewas on Thursday, May 16.

He received a full scholarship and was surrounded by family, teammates, and his classmates as they attended his signing event.

Central Michigan is a NCAA Division 1 FBS program and ranks 30th in overall winning percentage. Jim McElwain is the head coach. McElwain previously was head coach at Florida from 2015 to 2017. Before that, he was head coach at Colorado State from 2012-2014 and served as offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2008-2011.

McKenzie head football coach Tony Norris said of Lee, “Grades, classroom, and good behavior is why Quindario Lee is here signing today. It is the way he carries himself off the field that has put him in this position. It is a big achievement. He’s worked hard on an off the field.” Lee urges younger students and athletes to keep pushing. He said, “It is not easy at all, do your best and good things will happen.”