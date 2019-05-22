WILLIAM DEWAYNE SCOTT

William Dewayne (Billy) Scott, 47, a resident of Georgiana passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service Was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18 from the Georgiana Church of Christ with Minister Jarrod Harp and Minister Jack Cates officiating. Burial followed in Wesley Chapel Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Billy was preceded in death by his grandparents, S.L. and Hazel Scott and Wade and Minnie Lee Rigsby.

Survivors include: wife, Dorothy Scott, Georgiana; son, Benjamin Parker Scott, Georgiana; daughter, Danielle Scott, Georgiana; parents Dewayne and Judy Scott, Georgiana; sister, Robin (Lenny) Reed, Wetumpka; niece and nephew, Madison and Bryant, both of Wetumpka, Sarah and Seth Short, Dothan, Blake and Jill Dorer, LaGrange, Ga.; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Glenda and James Eubanks, Dadeville; James Short, LaGrange, Ga.; brother-in-law, Jimmy (Karian) Short, Dothan; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Short, LaGrange, Ga.

Billy is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 2 p.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Wesley Chapel Cemetery Fund, C/O June Whittle, 3194 E State Highway 106, Georgiana, AL 36033. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.