Fire claims Georgiana home

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

A fire claimed a home in Georgiana at 309 South Jane Avenue on Wednesday, May 22.

According to Georgiana Fire Department (GFD) Chief Alvin Dantzler, the fire started somewhere in the back of the home and then consumed the entire structure.

The house was unoccupied at the time and Dantzler said it is uncertain what started the fire. The report of the fire first came shortly after noon.

The GFD responded quickly but even with diligent effort of the firemen and other volunteers the house was quickly engulfed and it became a matter of fire containment.

Some of the volunteers who assisted the GFD were local residents and a traveler who happened to be passing through Georgiana.

Elwood Ervin, who is a member of a volunteer fire department in Tennessee, and his wife Michele just happened to turn off Alabama Highway 55 onto Jane Avenue to explore Georgiana when he noticed the fire.

They were traveling from Panama City back to their home in Cookeville, Tenn.

Elwood, who is a career fireman, also reported the fire and gave his assistance with the fire fight. Michele stated that Elwood was just not going to report the fire without seeing if he could be of assistance.

Both Dantzler and Georgiana Police Chief Carlton Cook offered their sincere thanks to Elwood and his wife.