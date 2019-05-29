Free Fishing Day slated

On June 8, residents and visitors of Alabama will have the opportunity to fish for free in most public waters, which includes freshwater and saltwater.

Alabama’s Free Fishing Day is part of National Fishing and Boating Weekend, which runs June 1-9. Free Fishing Day allows residents and non-residents the opportunity to enjoy one of Alabama’s great resources without having to purchase a license.

Some lakes and piers may still require fees and permits. Fishing in private ponds requires the pond owner’s permission.

Anglers can visit www.outdooralabama.com/fishing to find a great fishing spot.

“Free Fishing Day is the perfect opportunity for non-anglers to test the fishing waters,” said Nick Nichols, Fisheries Section Chief for the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries.