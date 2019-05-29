Jaquita Smith, 80, a resident of Greenville passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Rev John Salter officiating. Burial followed in Bethel West Methodist Cemetery, Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Jaquita was preceded in death by her husband Shelton (T BO) Smith and parents George and Willie Sellers.

Survivors include: daughter, Linda (Teddy) Williams, Evergreen; granddaughter, Donna Lynn (Lee) Castille, Church Point, La.; great grandchildren, Austin Castille, Ethan Castille, and Waylon Castille, all of Church Point, La.

Jaquita is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Thursday, May 23 from 6-8 p.m.

The family would like to thank Nekeidra “Kiki” Mitchell and Alexius Samuel of Crowne Health Care for their love and concern for Jaquita. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.