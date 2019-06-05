21st Annual South Alabama Open Karate Tournament slated

21st Annual South Alabama Karate Open Tournament kicks off 10 a.m. sharp Saturday, June 8 at Straughn High School Gymnasium in Andalusia. This Martial Arts tournaments has been touted as one of the South’s most prestigious and premier events. Last year’s event bolstered a standing room only crowd with competitors from seven different states in attendance. Tournament Director and Isshinryu Hall of Famer Mark Rudd said, “This year is shaping up to be better than last year. We cordially invite everyone to join us for an incredible event.” Rudd is pictured.