Mrs. Deloris Pritchett Lewis, “Tootsie” age 86, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Crowne Health Care.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, May 30 at 11 a.m. at Antioch East Baptist Church with Brother Ronnie Boulware and Brother Blair McBride officiating and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed in the Antioch East Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation was held at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Ms. Tootsie was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, James F. Lewis, and her parents, James Earnie and Norma Lucille Stringer Pritchett, a sister Exa Cates, and a brother Tillman Pritchett.

She is survived by her son, Earnie Lewis (Suanne) of Greenville; daughters, Sheila Lewis Cassity (Mike) of Creole; Norma Lewis Cassidy of Deatsville; grandchildren Daniel Hill (Kristan), Erin Hankins, Amanda Shirk (Joseph), Aubrie Custred (Brad), Amy Salter (Ryan), Melissa Jones, Anthony Raybon (Elizabeth), Lee Cassidy (Kara), Robert Cassidy (Tiffany), and Joel Cassidy, ten great-grandchildren; a brother, Stringer Pritchett of Greenville; a sister, Jane Demerse (Dean) of Ft. Deposit, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were: Daniel Hill, Anthony Raybon, Robert Cassidy, Joel Cassidy, Ryan Salter, and Tyler Jones. Honorary pallbearer was Bucky Childree.

The family will accept flowers, however; donations can also be made to the Antioch East Baptist Church Building or Cemetery Fund, 2303 Old Stage Rd. Greenville, AL 36037. Online condolences may be made at wwwdunklinanddanielsfh.com.