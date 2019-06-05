Loris Layne Reynolds, age 93 of Greenville, died on Tuesday morning the 28th of May 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ethel Blanche Bates Reynolds and James Elijah Reynolds, four brothers John Frank Reynolds (Mattie Mae), Harry Lee Reynolds (Clarice), James Emmett Reynolds (Elvira), and Robert Clyde Reynolds, two nephews John David Reynolds, Edgar Reynolds and one great niece Alison Reynolds.

She is survived by one sister-in-law, Narva Jean Reynolds, one niece, Anne Reynolds Henderson, and five nephews, John Robert (Shirley) Reynolds, Tim Reynolds, Bobby (BK) Reynolds, Kin (Natasha) Reynolds and David (Karen) Reynolds, Peggy (Ed) Reynolds, Mary (John David) Reynolds, dear loving friend Betty Jernigan, as well as many great and great-great nephews and nieces and a multitude of close loving friends that she considered family. Among those she considered family was her longtime physician, Dr. Kanu Patel of Greenville and his family. He spent many hours extending her life and his efforts were sincerely appreciated.

In honor of Layne and her interest in education, Layne’s nephew’s and niece established the Layne Reynolds Endowed Scholarship for students attending the Auburn University School of Education. They were very happy to see the pride and joy Layne experienced as a result of this honor. She attended the scholarship presentation ceremony whenever possible to share the stage with the recipient’s, the Dean of Education and other family members.

Layne was born on the 14th of September 1925, and lived most of her life in and around the Ft. Deposit/Greenville area. She graduated from Lowndes County High School in 1943 and from the Alabama College for Women (now University of Montevallo) in 1947. She undertook post graduate studies at Vanderbilt University until she came back to Alabama where worked for the Alabama State Department of Pensions & Securities (now Human Resources). She was ultimately promoted to assistant Deputy Director and retired in May of 1988 after completing 40 years of service.

During her retirement she enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends, and visiting family. She was very active in the life of her church, First United Methodist of Greenville. Layne was a loyal Auburn fan where she could be found tailgating with friends and family most football Saturdays. She volunteered as a Pink Lady every Monday morning at L.V. Stabler Memorial Hospital for over 30 years …and would have been there last Monday had she not had her stroke.

She loved her family and was endeared by all who met her. Layne was a spectacular cook and loved sports and games of all kinds, including football (Auburn), baseball (Braves), softball and basketball, as well as board games, especially Rummikub and Scrabble. She was so happy when she could help someone in need or take care of others. She loved spending time being with her family and extended family catching up with what was going on with them.

Her favorite time of year was Thanksgiving, when all the Reynolds Family plus cousins, extended family members or anyone who needed a place to go for Thanksgiving lunch would gather in the Fellowship Hall at Bethel United Methodist Church. It was a time she looked forward to having her family together. After a wonderful meal everyone would head to the farm house and play or watch the annual Cousin’s Bowl football game. Started in 1961 and played by anyone brave enough to participate. Whichever team lost would always say “just wait till next year, Layne”! It was a time of true thanksgiving and gratitude that will always be remembered as “Layne’s Day” with love. Especially by her niece, nephews and their families.

A Celebration of Life service was held on Saturday, June 1 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Greenville. Rev. Angie Long and Rev. Gorman Houston officiated. Visitation was held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the Celebration. A private burial service with the family was at Bethel United Methodist Church in Ft. Deposit later that afternoon.

Flowers are welcomed or memorials can be made to:

The Layne Reynolds Endowed Scholarship, Auburn University Foundation, 317 South College Street

Auburn, AL 36849 or First United Methodist Church of Greenville, 112 Adams Street, Greenville, AL 36037 or Bethel United Methodist Church, 408 Bethel Church Road, Fort Deposit, AL 36320.