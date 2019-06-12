Big C’ Golf Tournament a success

The annual Colin ‘Big C’ MacGuire Golf Tournament turned out to be a big success despite the rain last Friday. MacGuire said golfer participation and attendance at the reception held afterwards was a record. “I’m really happy how it turned out and how so many former University of Alabama (UA) sports figures and UA supporters attended this year’s event. Pictured from left are Andy Gothard, Duffey Boles, Bradley Byrne (U.S. Representative for Alabama’s 1st Congressional District), Paul Trodd, Roy Rumbley, Scott Coleman, Rebecca Byrne (Colin MacGuire’s cousin), Colin MacGuire, Joey Robbins, Louis Green, Russ Wood, Bob Dasher, Vince Booth, Johnny Dyess, Jake Coker, Bill Searcey, and Roger Roberts. (Not pictured Keith Pugh, Mike Curington, Gary White, and Major Ogilvie). ‘Big C’ is pictured at right with Bradley and Rebecca Byrne. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)