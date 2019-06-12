Louis Oscar Perdue, III, passed away at home Monday, June 3, 2019, from kidney failure. He was 44.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Louis and Rosalie Perdue; his maternal grandparents, Effie and James Cook and Clifford Hood; his uncles Steve Perdue and Joe Senn; and aunt Elloise Powell.

He is survived by his parents Louis “Duke” and Carol Perdue; his sons Tyler and Eli Perdue; his brother Randall “Randy” Perdue; nieces Alysa and Bailey Perdue; aunts Virginia Perdue, Annice “Sunny” Senn, Peggy (Gene) Bush, Arlene Gridley, and Lisa Wynne; along with many other family members who loved him.

Louis was full of life and enjoyed being with people. He was always willing to help anyone. He loved his job at UPS.

Please join us in remembering him. Visitation was held Wednesday, June 5, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home.

Funeral service was held at Spring Creek Baptist Church in Honoraville at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 6.

Burial followed at Perdue Family Cemetery. Visitation was held at 9 a.m. before the funeral. Reverend Joe Leverette presided over services and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed.

Pallbearers were Brian Sellers, William “Stevie” Perdue, Caleb Glass, David Stephenson, Zachary Smith, and Stephen Hays.