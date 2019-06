Mrs. Nancy Jean Perdue, 68, a resident of Jemison, formerly of Honoraville, died Monday, June 3, 2019.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, June 5, at 11 a.m. at Perdue Cemetery with Brother Joe Leverette officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Mrs. Perdue was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Perdue and Joyce Foster Perdue.

She is survived by her children, Robert Hartin, Heather Harper (Stevie), Vanessa Jarrell and Jacoby Jarrell; grandchildren, Joseph Henderson, Ashley Burgans, Desira Wilkins, Kiara Jarrell and Devin Lucas; three great-grandchildren; sister, Joann Massengale (Dennis) and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

Mrs. Nancy was a devoted mother and daughter to her children and her parents. She was loved by her family and will be missed. She believed in God and was ready to join her loved ones in heaven.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Perdue Cemetery Fund.