On this day in sports history

May 29 was a big day for “Talkin’ Sports with Big C”. On that day, I interviewed Joe Namath. Yes, Joe Namath.

The process to get Joe Namath for an interview started over a year ago. I called Ginger Gentry Chicatiello who lives in Tuscaloosa. Ginger graduated from Greenville High School in 1967.

Ginger is married to Frank Chicatiello.

Frank met Joe at the University of Maryland, when Frank was there. Frank transferred to Alabama and they have been friends ever since.

I asked Ginger how I could get in touch with Joe. Ginger told me I needed to get in touch with Mike Bite. Bite negotiated Joe’s $400,000 contract with the New York Jets.

I called Mike, told him who I was, and that I wanted to have Joe as a guest on my show. Mike said I needed to write him a letter, tell him who I was, and also mention Ginger Chicatiello, and my radio show.

Then every two weeks, I would call Mike to check to see I could get Joe on the show. During this time, Joe started writing his new book, “All The Way, My Life in Four Downs”. Then I started contacting Mike once a month.

When the book was released, Harry Poole gave me a copy. After I got the book, Mike Bite called me and told me Joe Blanky would be calling me to set up the interview with Joe Namath.

It was set up for 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29 and Joe would call the show. Joe did and it was fun.

If you missed the interview, go on Facebook and search write in "Talkin' Sports with Big C" go to May 29th show.