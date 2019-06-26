Celebrate America July 5th

A dazzling display of pyrotechnics is set to return to the Camellia City in July.

The City of Greenville and the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce will once again co-host “Celebrate America” on Friday, July 5 at the Greenville High School Tiger Stadium.

Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Tracy Salter encourages everyone to come out and enjoy this year’s fireworks display. “This is an opportunity to gather your family and friends and enjoy an impressive fireworks show,” Salter said. “Bring a blanket or a lawn chair to watch from the field, or enjoy the view from the stadium seating.”

Tiger Stadium’s gates will open at 7:45 p.m. with a colorful fireworks show to start at 8:30 p.m.

Salter said this marks the city’s 15th year sponsoring in the fireworks show and she says it continues to be a spectacular event. “Everyone is welcome—so put on your red, white and blue and join us for another fabulous Fourth of July fireworks show in Greenville.”

For more information, call the Chamber at 334-382-3251.