LBWCC Camellia City Classic is Sept. 11

The Lurleen B. Wallace Community College (LBWCC) Foundation is gearing up for the 14th annual LBWCC Camellia City Classic Golf Tournament on Sept. 11 at Cambrian Ridge, a Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, in Greenville.

“We are in the process of lining up sponsors for the event, with all the proceeds to be used for scholarships, dual enrollment, student activities, and special projects of LBWCC,” said Dr. Arlene Davis, event coordinator.

“Teams and individuals who want to play in this year’s tournament need to register by Sept. 3.”

In addition to helping raise scholarship funds, golfers will also be competing for prizes for the top three teams, closest to the pin, longest drive, and hole-in-one.

“We are so grateful to Greenville Chevrolet for providing the automobile each year and ASE Credit Union for additional hole-in-one prizes,” said Davis.

Cost is $150 for an individual entry and $600 for a team of four. Deadline for entries for sponsors, teams, and individuals is Sept. 3.

“This is a fun day for such a worthy cause. These funds provide beneficial opportunities for students of LBWCC.”

For the Sept. 11 event, the driving range will open at 11 a.m. Tournament activity begins at 1 p.m. with a four-person scramble.

The LBWCC Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization supporting college programs and scholarships.

For more information on the tournament, contact Dr. Arlene Davis at (334) 881-2390 or email adavis@lbwcc.edu.