Names released in Crook murder

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond recently released the names of three suspects charged with the murder of Willard Crook, Jr., age 47. A fourth suspect’s name is still being withheld because he or she is a minor.

Jamoney Moore, age 20, Fandarious Martin, age 19, and Iveuntrez Rudolph, age 19, have all been charged with murder and are currently being held in the Butler County Correctional Facility on $500,000 bonds.

Bond said, after investigation of the murder, four shots were fired during the altercation between the murder suspects and Crook. One of the shots struck and mortally wounded Crook.

A weapon was found and is believed to be the instrument used in the murder. The weapon was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, but they have yet to release information.

The weapon which was found was also reported stolen to the Greenville City Police Department and further charges may be forthcoming related to the theft.

The murder occurred near Crosby Lane in Greenville on Wednesday, June 12, at approximated 8:40 p.m.