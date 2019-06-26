On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

The genesis of this article was almost fifty years ago, Oct. 4, 1969 to be exact. Alabama was playing Ole Miss on television that night.

This game put me over the edge to being a football fanatic. Alabama beat Ole Miss 33-32 in a classic game. Scott Hunter was the winning quarterback.

The star of the game was Ole Miss Quarterback Archie Manning. Ole Miss as a team gained 604 yards of offense, Manning gained 540 of the yards passing and running. At the time I did not know who he was. Before the end of the season, yours truly and the whole nation did.

The first time I went to Tuscaloosa was A-Day 1970. Alabama was playing Ole Miss in baseball that day. Archie Manning started at shortstop for Ole Miss.

I got to see Archie get thrown out going to first. Six years later, I got to meet Archie in Montgomery. He was playing the George Lindsay Golf Tournament.

My daddy and I sat at the table with Archie at breakfast before the tournament started. Since 2005, I have been doing a radio show; Archie Manning is somebody I wanted to have on the show.

A few weeks ago, I called Archie’s office in New Orleans. I left a message on the answering machine. I mentioned my name and I had a radio show here in Greenville. I wanted to interview Archie.

Maybe two weeks later, I got a call from his secretary saying I would be hearing from them. I called back. On Tuesday, June 18, Archie’s Secretary called and said he could not do the interview this week.

I asked her when it would be a good time to call back. She said the first of July. I told her I would call back. Two hours later, I got a call. I did not answer it in time. I listened to the message. It was Archie’s Secretary saying he could do the interview.

I called and told her 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday or Friday would be a good time. She had to get with Archie. Two hours later, she called back and said 7:20 a.m. was a good for Archie. He would call the show.

Wednesday, June 19 at 7:20 a.m. the phone rings. It said No Caller ID, I picked up the phone. I asked, “Is this Archie Manning?” It was Archie Manning.

You can hear the interview. Go on Facebook. Go to the search bar. Write in “Talkin’ Sports with Big C” then go to page. Go to June 19 then go to 20 minute mark and listen to it. Archie Manning is a Class Act.

I had a great time interviewing him.