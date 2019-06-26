Waters to speak at BCHGS

Special to The Greenville Standard

The quarterly meeting of the Butler County Historical and Genealogical Society (BCHGS) will take place at City Hall at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 28.

The guest speaker for the meeting will be Mollie Waters, who also serves as first vice-president of the BCHGS.

Waters’ program will be “Butler County Cemeteries: Architecture, Symbols, and Stories.”

Waters has led several cemetery tours in and around Greenville, but now that the weather is too hot for outdoor touring events, Waters will be bringing the program inside.

“I led four cemetery tours in October,” said Waters, “then another one in April. The weather for those was ideal, but unfortunately, July is just not the best time to try to lead another tour. The weather is too hot and too unpredictable.

“The program I’ll be presenting in July for the BCHGS will be similar in many ways to the outside tours,” said Waters, “but we will have the comfort of sitting inside!

“Attendees will hear some great stories, learn about some unusual architecture, and see some interesting symbols without having to break a sweat in the summer heat!”

Waters said she will not be covering all of the same cemeteries she has featured in her tours.

“I’m lucky that I have been visiting Butler County cemeteries since I was a little girl,” said Waters. “My grandparents used to take me to different ones when I was growing up, so I know where to look.

“Some of the cemeteries in the more rural areas have fascinating material in them, but many are just too small for large crowds to be trying to go through them on tours.

“This program is a way to feature those small, farther away cemeteries in our county that are just as fascinating as the ones in town.”

For additional information about Butler County cemeteries and Waters’ cemetery tours, interested parties should like Greenville Historic Cemetery Tours on Facebook.